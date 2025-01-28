Oʻahu's community gardens are tilling over the rules

After 40 years, Oʻahu's 11 community gardens are shaking things up. The city is tilling over the rules as demand for a piece of the earth grows.

The city is holding a public hearing later today about revising the rules for the Community Gardening Program. Those rules were last amended in 1984 and are overdue for an overhaul.

HPR talked to Anna Mines, the community garden project manager for the city Parks Department, about the need to standardize the rules.

The public hearing will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 this evening in Foster Botanical Garden’s Conservatory Classroom, and there will be a virtual option to attend. Written testimony will also be accepted. To provide input on the changes, click here.

