New rules for Honolulu community gardens almost set

Honolulu’s Community Gardens program has had the same rules since 1984. The City and County of Honolulu's Department of Parks and Recreation hopes to finalize changes at a public meeting on Jan. 28.

The city has about 1,238 garden plots at 11 sites on Oʻahu, and they’re open for residents who want to flex their green thumbs. But the waitlist currently has over 300 people, with some waiting up to three years for a spot.

The Department of Parks and Recreation has been working with community gardeners since 2021 to update the rules.

Some changes will increase safety, such as new tree and fence height limits for visibility and prohibiting bird spikes and barbed wire.

Another suggestion is to centralize the application process with the city, which is currently administered by volunteers at each garden. The full list of changes can be found at the community garden's website.

The proposed rule changes will be discussed at an in-person and virtual public hearing on Jan. 28 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in Foster Botanical Garden’s Conservatory Classroom. The garden is located at 180 N. Vineyard Blvd. The virtual meeting can be accessed here.

Written testimony will be accepted until Feb. 4. Please mail written testimony to:

Department of Parks and Recreation

Executive Services Division

1000 Uluʻōhiʻa Street, Suite 309

Kapolei, Hawaiʻi 96707