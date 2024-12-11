Avian flu in Hilo wastewater sparks concern for Hawaiʻi's native birds

The detection of avian flu at the Hilo Wastewater Treatment Plant is another sign that the disease is spreading in Hawaiʻi.

The state Department of Health said the risk to humans is low because the virus circulating is different from the one on the mainland that is causing occasional human infection.

Jason Omick is a wildlife biologist with the Division of Forestry and Wildlife at the state Department of Land and Natural Resources, which has been working with the Department of Agriculture to log calls from the public when a dead bird is spotted.

Omick said the calls regarding wild birds and native species are being pushed to his division. He also added that there havenʻt been very many calls.

However, the department is unsure how serious the threat is right now. Omick said the situation is being monitored, but that there are talks about possible vaccines if need be.

"If the virus starts spreading even more, we'll start to deploy staff for response and assistance as the situation evolves," he said.

Omick said that avian flu can be treated if the affected animal is quarantined away from wildlife. But, he also said that some birds may not show any symptoms.

"If they have it, and they are being lethargic and you see lesions and things like that, at that point, you can possibly say it's a possibility they may have that, but you wouldn't know unless you were tested," he said.

The Division of Forestry and Wildlife specifically asks the public to report dead birds so staff can investigate and sample them.

There is also a concern about the impacts avian flu could have on native birds.

"The fact that we are on an island and it's in the environment right now, it's a red flag for us. I mean, this could have a devastating effect on our native bird species. We do not want to see that happening," he said.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Dec. 11, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.