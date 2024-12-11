Avian flu detected in wastewater at Hilo treatment plant

H5 avian influenza, or bird flu, was detected in a sample collected from the Hilo Wastewater Treatment Plant on Dec. 2. It’s the first detection of bird flu on Hawaiʻi Island and on an island besides Oʻahu.

The sample was taken from the inflow into the wastewater plant, before the treatment process.

The facility uses a disinfection process, including chlorination, specifically designed to kill or inactivate viruses, such as bird flu.

Testing can’t determine if it’s the same H5N1 subtype found on Oʻahu in November. That detection appears to have been traced back to a Wahiawā bird sanctuary — the first avian flu detection in Hawaiʻi.

The state Department of Health said the risk to public health remains low, but that the frequency of testing at the Hilo plant has been increased from once a week to twice a week.

If you see an unusual die-off or sick birds, you should contact the Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture’s Animal Industry Division at (808) 483-7100 or (808) 837-8092.

Residents who believe they may have been exposed to sick birds or other wildlife should contact the Disease Outbreak Control Division Disease Reporting Line at 808-586-4586.