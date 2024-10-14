Local historian takes Kona beekeeping to infinity and bee-yond

Did you know that the little town of Kona is home to one of the largest queen bee breeders in the world? That fact is part of the storied history of beekeeping on Hawaiʻi Island that Leandra Rouse is currently writing. She calls it, “From Humble Hives to Global Impact: The Story of Kona’s Beekeeping.”

Rouse is the daughter of beekeepers and grew up on a beekeeping farm in Kona. She recently partnered with the Kona Historical Society to turn her writing into an exhibit for visitors and locals alike. HPR talked to Rousa about the bee’s place in Hawaiʻi's history.

HPR Hawaiʻi Island bee historian Leandra Rouse, right, with The Conversation's Russell Subiono.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 14, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.