State health director shares COVID-19 prevention measures at FestPAC

The state began offering free COVID-19 testing and face masks for FestPAC delegates Monday as the community positivity rate reached its highest point since August 2023.

The culture and arts festival ends Sunday, and there have been concerns that the large gatherings could become superspreader events.

The latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows Hawaiʻi has the highest wastewater viral activity in the country.

The Conversation talked to state Health Department Director Dr. Kenneth "Kenny" Fink about how the department is working to curb the spread of COVID during the festival on Oʻahu.

"Testing began June 10, and there have been three days of testing. During that time, 196 tests were performed, and 29 were positive for a positivity rate of 12.9%, which is actually lower than the community rate. It's not exactly apples to apples, but the data that we have available don't indicate that there's any higher risk at this time at FestPAC," he said.

COVID-19 in the general community is at a “high activity level," showing red on the department's respiratory disease dashboard. The average positivity rate is now at 15.9%, up from 14.7% last week and around 4% in late April, according to the DOH.

Fink said that over 6,000 N-95 masks and 10,000 tests have been offered to the FestPAC delegations.

"We are making those available so that, you know, delegation members can test prior to return and take the appropriate steps, again, to reduce the risk to themselves or other folks they may be traveling with or, you know, upon return to their home nation," Fink added.

Officials advise people to stay home if they are sick, get updated COVID-19 vaccines, and wear masks if they are in enclosed spaces and are uneasy about getting sick.

