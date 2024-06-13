© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

COVID-19 is once again on the rise in Hawaiʻi

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published June 13, 2024 at 10:34 AM HST
FILE - A COVID-19 antigen home test indicating a positive result is photographed in New York on April 5, 2023.
Patrick Sison
/
AP
FILE - A COVID-19 antigen home test indicating a positive result is photographed in New York on April 5, 2023.

COVID-19 is at a “high activity level," showing red on the state Department of Health's respiratory disease dashboard. Any positivity rate over 14% puts Hawaiʻi in the red.

The DOH said the average positivity rate for COVID is now at 15.9%. That's up from 14.7% last week and around 4% in late April.

Emergency department visits are at 5%, up from 1% in late April.

Healthcare Association of Hawaii CEO and President Hilton Raethel said earlier this month that community spread can affect hospital staffing but total hospitalizations have decreased over the last three months.

"That takes the pressure off of staffing, so the fact that we do have some of our staff, or an increased number of our staff, going out sick, that is offset by the fact that our total hospital census, or the total patients we have in our hospitals, has come down a little bit," Raethel said previously.

Hawaiʻi Department of Health COVID-19 data as of June 10, 2024.
Hawaiʻi Department of Health
Hawaiʻi Department of Health COVID-19 data as of June 10, 2024.

Disease activity remains low for both influenza and the respiratory condition RSV.

DOH recommendations include keeping up to date on the COVID-19 vaccines, staying at home if feeling sick, and wearing a mask, especially if recovering from COVID-19 symptoms.
Tags
Local News coronavirusDepartment of Health
HPR News Staff
See stories by HPR News Staff
Related Stories