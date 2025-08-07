New travel-related dengue case is 11th in Hawaiʻi this year

A new travel-related case of dengue virus was confirmed on Oʻahu by the Hawai‘i Department of Health on Wednesday.

DOH teams have been deployed in the affected area to conduct inspections and implement mosquito control measures.

The state has seen a total of 11 cases in 2025, so far, including one on Maui and 10 on Oʻahu.

The individual in the latest case was exposed to the virus while traveling in a region where dengue is common.

DOH said dengue can be transmitted year-round in high-risk areas such as Fiji, French Polynesia, Samoa, Tonga, the Philippines, Brazil, Colombia and Mexico. Puerto Rico and American Samoa have declared dengue outbreaks, and the Philippines is experiencing a 56% increase in dengue cases compared to the same period last year.

Cases are currently limited to travelers.

While Hawai‘i is home to the mosquitoes that can carry dengue, the disease is not endemic in the state.

Anyone who plans to travel or has visited an area with dengue risk should take precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Travelers returning from dengue-endemic areas should take precautions to prevent mosquito bites for three weeks. If dengue symptoms develop within two weeks of return, travelers should seek medical evaluation.

Symptoms of dengue can last from two to seven days and range from mild to severe and may include fever, nausea, vomiting, rash and body aches.

Eliminating mosquito breeding sites around the home is a preventive measure to reduce mosquito populations and lower the risk of dengue transmission to others. Common breeding sites include buckets, water-catching plants, planters, rain barrels and even cups left outside.

To find out more information about the dengue virus, visit the Disease Outbreak Control Division and Vector Control Branch websites.