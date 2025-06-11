© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The House has voted to eliminate previously approved funding to public media. Here's what happens next, and how you can help protect HPR and all public media.

DOH invites residents to learn about groundwater and contaminants

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published June 11, 2025 at 9:39 AM HST
Navy personnel and contractors use an endoscope to examine a water heater at a local residence on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Honolulu on Feb. 27, 2024.
Seaman Krystal Diaz/Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill
/
DVIDS
FILE - Navy personnel and contractors use an endoscope to examine a water heater at a local residence on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Honolulu on Feb. 27, 2024.

Oʻahu residents use 145 million gallons of water per day — but where exactly does that water come from?

About 85% of Hawaiʻi’s drinking water gets pumped up from underground aquifers.

The state Department of Health is leading a series of webinars this month on Hawaiʻi’s groundwater resources. Water contaminants will be a focus of the series.

Dan Burnell with Tetra Tech led the first talk last Friday.

"It's very important for us to understand the ways that groundwater can be impacted, and so some of the ways that that can occur are, for example, from cesspools that can leak contaminants into the ground and seep into the groundwater," he said.

"We can have military and industrial facilities that can have leaks — underground storage tanks can, you know, become old and cracked, and so contaminants can leak out of them. And also, just our agricultural activities can also, when herbicides and pesticides are sprayed, some of that can seep into the ground."

There will be a new seminar each Friday in June at 11:30 a.m. with a live Q-and-A to follow. Click here to learn more
