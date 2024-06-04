© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Honolulu Magazine celebrates Hawaiʻi authors rising on national stage

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published June 4, 2024 at 4:31 PM HST
Left to right, top to bottom: Jasmin ‘Iolani Hakes, Susanna Moore, Chris McKinney, Jessica Machado,
Courtesy Honolulu Magazine
Left to right, top to bottom: Jasmin ‘Iolani Hakes, Susanna Moore, Chris McKinney, Jessica Machado, Megan Kakimoto and Craig Santos Perez.

Honolulu Magazine decided it couldn't ignore the fact that half a dozen local authors received national publishing deals and recognition in 2023.

The magazine's inaugural Honolulu Book Awards recognized authors Craig Santos Perez, who won the National Book Award for Poetry, Jasmin ʻIolani Hakes, Susanna Moore, Jessica Machado, Megan Kakimoto and Chris McKinney.

"Usually we get one author a year who pops through the mainstream press, sometimes not even one author every five years," said Don Wallace, contributing editor for Honolulu Magazine.

The Conversation
The Conversation: Fall Reading List Hana Hou
Catherine Cruz

He said that while local publishing houses have supported countless local writers, books published by mainstream East Coast companies like HarperCollins reach much wider audiences.

"It just goes to show that Hawaiʻi's literature has moved on to the national, global stage," Wallace said.

Also the editor of The Hawai‘i Review of Books, Wallace wrote in a blog post, "Let’s show the world that Hawaii can be known for more than sun and surf, volcanoes and quarterbacks."

This interview aired on The Conversation on June 4, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

The upcoming Festival of Pacific Arts & Culture that runs June 6-16 will offer a literary track with events at the Hawaiʻi Convention Center.
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
