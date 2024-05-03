Pride of America cruise ship gets rare opportunity to dry-dock at Pearl Harbor

Over the weekend, a Hawaiʻi-based cruise ship paid a rare visit to the Pearl Harbor dry dock for a regulatory inspection. It doesn't happen very often, but it can be done.

Navy ships normally take priority at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, but it just so happened a window was available — enough time for the Norwegian Cruise Line ship Pride of America to get a routine inspection, rather than traveling thousands of miles to the U.S. West Coast.

The Conversation talked to Pacific Shipyards International CEO Iain Wood and Vice President of Programs Troy Keipper about dry-docking the commercial vessel. The company was founded in Hawaiʻi in the 1940s.

Thanks to a public-private partnership, workers were able to get the cruise ship in on Friday and out on Sunday.

This interview aired on The Conversation on May 3, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.