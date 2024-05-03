© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Pride of America cruise ship gets rare opportunity to dry-dock at Pearl Harbor

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published May 3, 2024 at 4:28 PM HST
The Norwegian Cruise Line ship Pride of America at Dry Dock 4, Pearl Harbor, April 26, 2024. The ship arrived Friday afternoon, was inspected on Saturday, and departed the dry dock early Sunday morning.
U.S. Navy photo by Dave Amodo
/
DVIDS
The Norwegian Cruise Line ship Pride of America at Dry Dock 4, Pearl Harbor, April 26, 2024. The ship arrived Friday afternoon, was inspected on Saturday, and departed the dry dock early Sunday morning.

Over the weekend, a Hawaiʻi-based cruise ship paid a rare visit to the Pearl Harbor dry dock for a regulatory inspection. It doesn't happen very often, but it can be done.

Navy ships normally take priority at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, but it just so happened a window was available — enough time for the Norwegian Cruise Line ship Pride of America to get a routine inspection, rather than traveling thousands of miles to the U.S. West Coast.

The Conversation talked to Pacific Shipyards International CEO Iain Wood and Vice President of Programs Troy Keipper about dry-docking the commercial vessel. The company was founded in Hawaiʻi in the 1940s.

Thanks to a public-private partnership, workers were able to get the cruise ship in on Friday and out on Sunday.

This interview aired on The Conversation on May 3, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
