Submerge yourself in the intricacies of Honolulu's shipyard industry

Sometimes we see something incredible that prompts us to think, “How is that possible?” One example is watching an enormous shipping barge or a towering Coast Guard cutter or a long Navy submarine lifted out of the ocean and into dry dock for maintenance.

The company Pacific Shipyards International does that regularly, right in Honolulu Harbor. Locally owned and operated, it's been around for nearly 80 years and employs over 200 people.

HPR went down to Pier 24 with CEO Iain Wood and Vice President of Programs Troy Keipper to learn more about dry docking and the kinds of jobs it creates.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Nov. 7, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.