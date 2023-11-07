© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Submerge yourself in the intricacies of Honolulu's shipyard industry

Hawaii Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published November 7, 2023 at 5:03 PM HST
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Kimball (WMSL-756)
Courtesy Pacific Shipyards International
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Kimball (WMSL-756)

Sometimes we see something incredible that prompts us to think, “How is that possible?” One example is watching an enormous shipping barge or a towering Coast Guard cutter or a long Navy submarine lifted out of the ocean and into dry dock for maintenance.

The company Pacific Shipyards International does that regularly, right in Honolulu Harbor. Locally owned and operated, it's been around for nearly 80 years and employs over 200 people.

HPR went down to Pier 24 with CEO Iain Wood and Vice President of Programs Troy Keipper to learn more about dry docking and the kinds of jobs it creates.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Nov. 7, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
The Conversation Business Newseconomyinfrastructure
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
