© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

NYTimes food writer and Punahou alum returns for culinary storytelling event

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published January 11, 2024 at 2:15 PM HST
Ligaya Mishan at Hawaiʻi Public Radio
HPR
Ligaya Mishan at Hawaiʻi Public Radio

Ligaya Mishan, an acclaimed food writer for The New York Times, spent this week as a guest teacher at her alma mater, Punahou School.

She grew up in Niu Valley in East Oʻahu. Her father is English and her mother is Filipino. Mishan is also the co-author of “Filipinx: Heritage Recipes from the Diaspora,” and was a receptionist for a short time at Hawaiʻi Public Radio in 1993.

Mishan sat down with The Conversation to talk about the intersection of culture and cuisine ahead of her talk tonight at 6 p.m. at Punahou School.

This story aired on The Conversation on Jan. 11, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Tags
The Conversation foodentertainment
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
Related Stories