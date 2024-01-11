NYTimes food writer and Punahou alum returns for culinary storytelling event

Ligaya Mishan, an acclaimed food writer for The New York Times, spent this week as a guest teacher at her alma mater, Punahou School.

She grew up in Niu Valley in East Oʻahu. Her father is English and her mother is Filipino. Mishan is also the co-author of “Filipinx: Heritage Recipes from the Diaspora,” and was a receptionist for a short time at Hawaiʻi Public Radio in 1993.

Mishan sat down with The Conversation to talk about the intersection of culture and cuisine ahead of her talk tonight at 6 p.m. at Punahou School.

This story aired on The Conversation on Jan. 11, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.