How to conquer a fear of public speaking in the new year

The beginning of a new year is a popular time to set new goals. For some people, it's also an opportunity to find ways to conquer their fears, like the fear of public speaking.

Honoka’a resident Laura Reid is a public speaking coach who has earned the nickname, "The Speech Slayer." She's originally from upstate New York and grew up with a stutter — and a fear of public speaking.

As an adult, she found a way to overcome both. Reid talked to The Conversation about helping others become comfortable with speaking in public.

"The Public Speaking Horror Show: 7 Secrets to Kill It as a Speaker" was released on Oct. 31, 2023. Click here to learn more.

