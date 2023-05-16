© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

Economist explores the need for Hawaiʻi to be smarter about tourism

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published May 16, 2023 at 3:23 PM HST
hawaiian airlines tourism travel flight plane airplane visitors
Casey Harlow
HPR

The state is said to be on the verge of announcing the award of two tourism contracts: one to market the islands and the other to better manage visitor numbers and impact. Gov. Josh Green is expected to set aside $70 million to fund the winning bids.

During the 2023 legislative session, lawmakers stopped short of replacing the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority with an office inside the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism — where it used to be decades ago.

Paul Brewbaker of TZ Economics joined The Conversation to share why he thinks Hawaiʻi should look at a new model for our number one economic engine — tourism. He co-authored a position paper with fellow economist James Mak and tourism consultant Frank Haas calling for tourism management to be a shared, distributed responsibility.

tourism hana maui
The Conversation
Tourism consultant floats idea for interagency destination management
Catherine Cruz

This interview aired on The Conversation on May 16, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

The Conversation tourismHawaiʻi Tourism AuthorityDBEDT
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
