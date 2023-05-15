Hawaiʻi tourism at a crossroads: status quo or interagency destination management

During the 2023 legislative session, lawmakers stopped short of replacing the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority with an office inside the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism — where it used to be decades ago. Three local economists and tourism consultants propose rethinking the landscape for destination management.

Some say HTA was created in 1998 to get around an office fraught with political interference.

"There was an economic recovery task force because tourism had gotten very sluggish and the economy was in trouble. The task force recommended moving it out of DBEDT and creating a separate agency so they could focus on tourism and have a long-range view and dedicated funding," said tourism consultant Frank Haas, who previously worked at the HTA and had the Hawaiʻi Visitors and Convention Bureau as a client.

The HTA's primary function has been to coordinate the marketing of Hawaiʻi in major market areas, including North America and Japan. HTA has pivoted to destination management amid concerns about overtourism.

Haas said that despite the HTA's good intentions, the agency has not been ultimately successful.

"It's not their fault. The model they're working in doesn't have sufficient authority or sufficient resources," he said. "They've had plans that have laid out the need for a more comprehensive system to manage tourism, but they haven't been able to direct other agencies or work closely with other agencies to accomplish that."

Haas, economics Professor Emeritus James Mak and economist Paul Brewbaker are calling for a holistic governance model to help Hawaiʻi get tourism right. They suggest creating a position or agency with the authority to coordinate an interagency tourism plan.

"Most importantly, a shift to 'whole of government' means that managing tourism in Hawai‘i would no longer be the responsibility of a single agency (currently Hawai‘i Tourism Authority) but would be a distributed responsibility requiring the coordination of all the state, county, and other organizations involved in tourism," they wrote.

DBEDT projects over 10 million people will visit Hawaiʻi in 2024.

This interview aired on The Conversation on May 15, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Editor's note: Frank Haas is a former Hawaiʻi Public Radio board member. He is with Guild Consulting, an HPR underwriter.