Sen. Lynn Decoite is equally as 'frustrated' as residents about Mokulele rebookings

Molokaʻi residents have been taking to social media to vent their frustrations with Mokulele Airlines.

They claim multiple flights have recently been canceled or rescheduled with little or no notice.

The Conversation’s Russell Subiono reached out to Sen. Lynn DeCoite, whose district includes Molokaʻi, to hear how lawmakers view the situation.

"I am very aware because I'm at the airport. I get the same in texts and cancellations and re-bookings, the early warning text that your flight has been canceled," she explained. "So I'm no stranger to what's happening. And ultimately, the frustration is real."

Mokulele is the only airline servicing the "Friendly Isle" and is often the only way residents can make it to medical appointments on neighbor islands, or to see family.

It became the sole carrier to the island after Ohana by Hawaiian Airlines stopped service in 2021 and the Molokai Ferry shut its doors in 2016.

Mokulele’s parent company, Southern Airways, recently invested $10 million in the airline and purchased three new aircraft.

