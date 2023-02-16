Donate
The Conversation

Catherine Cruz checks in with Hawaiʻi's four mayors - February 2023

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published February 16, 2023 at 10:51 AM HST
hawaii four mayors 021623.png

The Conversation's Catherine Cruz regularly checks in with the mayors of Hawaiʻi's four counties to get a pulse on the communities across the islands.

Voters on Kauaʻi reelected Mayor Derek Kawakami in the 2022 election, while Maui County voters rejected incumbent Mike Victorino and instead elected retired Judge Richard Bissen.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi and Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth are well into their first terms, having both been elected in 2020. They will be up for reelection in 2024.

Take a listen to their interviews:

These interviews aired on The Conversation in February 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Tags
The Conversation City and County of HonoluluMaui CountyMauiHawaii CountyHawaiʻi IslandKauai CountyKauaʻiRick BlangiardiRichard BissenMitch RothDerek Kawakami
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
