Catherine Cruz checks in with Hawaiʻi's four mayors - February 2023

The Conversation's Catherine Cruz regularly checks in with the mayors of Hawaiʻi's four counties to get a pulse on the communities across the islands.

Voters on Kauaʻi reelected Mayor Derek Kawakami in the 2022 election, while Maui County voters rejected incumbent Mike Victorino and instead elected retired Judge Richard Bissen.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi and Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth are well into their first terms, having both been elected in 2020. They will be up for reelection in 2024.

Take a listen to their interviews:

These interviews aired on The Conversation in February 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.