Catherine Cruz checks in with Hawaiʻi's four mayors - February 2023
The Conversation's Catherine Cruz regularly checks in with the mayors of Hawaiʻi's four counties to get a pulse on the communities across the islands.
Voters on Kauaʻi reelected Mayor Derek Kawakami in the 2022 election, while Maui County voters rejected incumbent Mike Victorino and instead elected retired Judge Richard Bissen.
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi and Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth are well into their first terms, having both been elected in 2020. They will be up for reelection in 2024.
Take a listen to their interviews:
Richard Bissen is seven weeks into his first term as Maui County mayor. He is focused on getting his cabinet members confirmed by the Maui County Council. He spoke to The Conversation about his latest efforts.
Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth spoke with The Conversation while he was in Honolulu to meet with lawmakers about the county’s priorities, which include housing.
Housing, early education, broadband, and combating climate change are all priorities of Gov. Josh Green's administration and Kauaʻi County. Kauaʻi Mayor Derek Kawakami spoke to The Conversation about his goals in his second term.
The City and County of Honolulu continues to look for a new landfill site on Oʻahu, possibly on military or agricultural grounds. Speaking to The Conversation, Mayor Rick Blangiardi also addressed the staffing shortage at the Department of Planning and Permitting.
These interviews aired on The Conversation in February 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.