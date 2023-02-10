Donate
The Conversation

Kauaʻi Mayor Derek Kawakami begins 2nd term

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published February 10, 2023 at 3:59 PM HST
Derek Kawakami inauguration.jpg
Kauaʻi County
/
Kauaʻi Mayor Derek Kawakami at his inauguration ceremony on Dec. 1, 2022.

Housing, early education, broadband, and combating climate change are all priorities of Gov. Josh Green's administration and Kauaʻi County. Kauaʻi Mayor Derek Kawakami won reelection in the 2022 election and was sworn in again on Dec. 1.

He just returned from a trip to Washington D.C. with fellow mayors Richard Bissen of Maui County and Mitch Roth of Hawaiʻi County. They attended the U.S. Conference of Mayors and met with federal officials and lawmakers.

The Conversation talked to Kawakami about his hopes for this 2023 Hawaiʻi State Legislature and his second term in office.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Feb. 10, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
