Kauaʻi Mayor Derek Kawakami begins 2nd term

Housing, early education, broadband, and combating climate change are all priorities of Gov. Josh Green's administration and Kauaʻi County. Kauaʻi Mayor Derek Kawakami won reelection in the 2022 election and was sworn in again on Dec. 1.

He just returned from a trip to Washington D.C. with fellow mayors Richard Bissen of Maui County and Mitch Roth of Hawaiʻi County. They attended the U.S. Conference of Mayors and met with federal officials and lawmakers.

The Conversation talked to Kawakami about his hopes for this 2023 Hawaiʻi State Legislature and his second term in office.

