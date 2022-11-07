Donate
The Conversation

Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement hopes for resolution on $34M marketing contract

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published November 7, 2022 at 5:49 PM HST
HTA Messaging.jpg kahului airport maui
Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority
/
FILE - A traveler points to a Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority message board at Kahului Airport on Maui.

Gov. David Ige has less than a month to resolve a major shift in the Hawaiʻi tourism marketing and management contract. Will there or won't there be a deal ironed out between the Hawaiʻi Visitors and Convention Bureau and the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement over a very lucrative multi-million dollar Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority contract?

Can the baby be split in two before Dec. 5, the governor’s last day in office? CNHA CEO Kūhiō Lewis joined The Conversation to talk about the way forward and resolution sooner than later.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Nov. 7, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Tags
The Conversation Council for Native Hawaiian AdvancementHawaiʻi Visitors and Convention BureauHawaiʻi Tourism Authority
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
