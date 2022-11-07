Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement hopes for resolution on $34M marketing contract

Gov. David Ige has less than a month to resolve a major shift in the Hawaiʻi tourism marketing and management contract. Will there or won't there be a deal ironed out between the Hawaiʻi Visitors and Convention Bureau and the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement over a very lucrative multi-million dollar Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority contract?

Can the baby be split in two before Dec. 5, the governor’s last day in office? CNHA CEO Kūhiō Lewis joined The Conversation to talk about the way forward and resolution sooner than later.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Nov. 7, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.