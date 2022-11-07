Donate
The Conversation

The Conversation: Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement on marketing contract; Snapshot of Election Day

Published November 7, 2022 at 3:45 PM HST
  • Kūhiō Lewis, CEO of the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, discusses the negotiation of a contract dispute with the Hawaiʻi Visitors and Convention Bureau
  • Scott Nago, Hawaiʻi Chief Election Officer, talks about registration, ballots and challenges ahead of Election Day
  • HPR's Casey Harlow reflects on elected versus appointed school boards as the country battles over classroom content | Full Story
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Cassie Ordonio looks at the Christmas Tree business | Full Story
  • Kekama Amona debuts his film "E Mālama Pono, Willy Boy" at the Hawaiʻi International Film Festival
Tags
The Conversation Hawaiʻi Visitors and Convention BureauEducationfilm
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
