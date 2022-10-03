JABSOM Dean Jerris Hedges reflects on nearly 15 years of training Hawaiʻi doctors

Dr. Jerris Hedges recently announced he plans to step down in March 2023 as dean of the University of Hawaiʻi John A. Burns School of Medicine after 15 years at the helm. The Conversation invited him to reflect on how far Hawaiʻiʻs only medical school has come over the years. He also shared the latest on a $22.5 million National Institutes for Health research grant, the challenges of a physician shortage, student tuition, and more.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 3, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.