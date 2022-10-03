Donate
JABSOM Dean Jerris Hedges reflects on nearly 15 years of training Hawaiʻi doctors

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published October 3, 2022 at 3:12 PM HST
University of Hawaiʻi News
/
Dr. Jerris Hedges, dean of the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa John A. Burns School of Medicine

Dr. Jerris Hedges recently announced he plans to step down in March 2023 as dean of the University of Hawaiʻi John A. Burns School of Medicine after 15 years at the helm. The Conversation invited him to reflect on how far Hawaiʻiʻs only medical school has come over the years. He also shared the latest on a $22.5 million National Institutes for Health research grant, the challenges of a physician shortage, student tuition, and more.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 3, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

The Conversation JABSOMUniversity of Hawai'iEducationHealth Care
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Catherine Cruz
