The Conversation: UH medical school gets $22M to study health disparities; National Book Month
- Outgoing University of Hawaiʻi John A. Burns School of Medicine Dean Jerris Hedges reflects on past accomplishments and lays out the future for a $22 million research grant
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Paula Dobbyn looks at the concerns about Larry Ellison's proposal to take a portion of his property off of Lānaʻi's main grid | Full Story
- HPR reporter Casey Harlow covers the growing need for student mental health services | Full Story
- Local author Kevin O'Leary on the challenges that come with weaving together fiction and history ahead of his new novel Olohana: In the Service of the King