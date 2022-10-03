Donate
The Conversation: UH medical school gets $22M to study health disparities; National Book Month

Published October 3, 2022 at 2:03 PM HST
JABSOM_research_building.jpg
Scott Dahlem
/
Wikimedia Commons
  • Outgoing University of Hawaiʻi John A. Burns School of Medicine Dean Jerris Hedges reflects on past accomplishments and lays out the future for a $22 million research grant
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Paula Dobbyn looks at the concerns about Larry Ellison's proposal to take a portion of his property off of Lānaʻi's main grid | Full Story
  • HPR reporter Casey Harlow covers the growing need for student mental health services | Full Story
  • Local author Kevin O'Leary on the challenges that come with weaving together fiction and history ahead of his new novel Olohana: In the Service of the King
The Conversation economyHealth Carehistory
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
