Addressing mental health in public schools poses a challenge for staff and psychologists

"Kids have reported to me that (the) pandemic has ruined their life," said Desire DeSoto, a counselor at Waiʻanae Elementary School.

For 27 years, DeSoto has helped Waiʻanae's students with their academic and personal needs. The last two years have been the most challenging for children and the community, she says.

"There is a lot of depression and anxiety. There was this going on before the pandemic, but the pandemic just kind of exacerbated that."

Nikki Kiliona, a counselor at Waiʻanae High School, says she's noticed the pandemic has stalled the social growth of students.

"I had a 10th grader run away from me the other day, and I thought I was being punked... I was escorting him, and he ran," said Kiliona. "The child-to-adult relationship is weird, like we're not even authority here. You can tell the kids don't respect adults like how it used to be."

Nationally, educators and school staff are noticing the same behaviors and effects on their students.

"The pandemic has made, because of the isolation and other associated components — uncertainty, anxiety — mental health challenges have gotten worse," said Alec Marentic, a nationally certified school psychologist based in Pāhoa.

Counselors are often the "go-to" source at schools for helping students academically and addressing mental or behavioral issues. DeSoto and Kiliona tell HPR it's "easier to list what counselors don't do."

However, the increased need among students is having an effect on educators and staff. DeSoto tells HPR that prior to the pandemic, her caseload was 30 students.

Today, it's 460.

"Personally, this is the closest I've come to just saying, it's time for early retirement," said DeSoto. "Because the need is so great, and I don't feel like I can fill it. I'm just putting out fires everywhere, and not really feeling proactive."

But there's another resource available to public schools.

"A lot of what school psychologists do is consult with teachers and administrators, and try to put in positive behavior supports in the classroom," said Leslie Baunach, a board member for the Hawaii Association of School Psychologists.

Some of this work includes building multi-tiered support systems for classrooms.

While counselors are the first or second to respond to student needs and challenges, Baunach tells HPR that psychologists can assist in working with students and their families with their mental well-being.

However, there are other challenges these professionals face.

"We're not really perceived, at least in my experience, as school-based staff," Marentic tells HPR. "So our schools don't necessarily look at us as theirs."

This could be due to a lack of understanding of what school psychologists can do.

Baunach tells HPR that school psychologists are trained to help schools implement multi-tiered systems of support. These are systems that not only provide a better learning environment for students but also provide support to their emotional and mental well-being.

She tells HPR that these systems have been applied in several schools in the state, going as far back as 2011, but it's still not widely used. She says the state Department of Education is now looking to these systems to address the impacts caused by the pandemic.

However, these professionals are not usually tasked with implementing these systems. Marentic says they are mostly used for other, smaller aspects of their job.

"So much of my time is taken up by special education evaluation components — whether that's meetings, doing evaluations, report writing, whether that's eligibility meetings, et cetera," Marentic tells HPR. "In the first month of school, I had 20 evaluations open. So more than 95% of my time is taken up by doing the least favorite part of my job."

Baunach and Marentic tell HPR this could be addressed by discussing how school psychologists can be useful in school districts and individual schools.

But the biggest challenge to this resource is a shortage of these professionals in the state. The National Association of School Psychologists recommends a ratio of one psychologist for every 500 students.

At the start of the 2021-22 school year, Marentic says there were roughly 60 school psychologists working in the public and charter school systems. That equates to a ratio of roughly one psychologist for every 2,900 students.

Baunach says this is due to two factors: licensing and money.

"We're the only state in the nation without a credential for school psychologists," she said. "Because we can't get licensed here, we've had colleagues that move to other states, and they'll say your years of service don't count in Hawaiʻi because it was without a credential."

The Keiki Caucus introduced a proposal that would have given these professionals a state license in the last legislative session. However, the measure wasn't approved due to questions of who would be responsible for licensing these professionals, and whether or not there needs to be a study before creating a new regulated profession in the state.

Several education advocates have told HPR that they are hopeful the measure will be discussed again in the next session.

Another challenge is money. School psychologists aren't part of the collective bargaining unit associated with teachers and other DOE staff.

"Our contracts aren't negotiated with the Department of Education," said Baunach. "What happens is we don't pay very much either, comparatively with the high cost of living."

The state Department of Education was unable to provide a comment before the airing of this story.