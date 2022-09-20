Enrollment decreases nearly 2% in Hawaiʻi public and charter schools

Enrollment is down in Hawaiʻi’s public and charter schools this year compared to the last school year.

Nearly 169,000 students are enrolled in public and charter schools this year. That’s a decline of almost 2% compared to the start of the previous school year.

The numbers come from the state Department of Education’s latest count which includes students attending in-person and remotely.

Student enrollment in public and charter schools has been declining over the past four years.

The DOE cites the state’s overall declining birth rate over the last decade — and families moving to the continental U.S. as reasons for the trend.

The five largest schools in the state this year are Campbell, Waipahu, Mililani, Farrington and Moanalua high schools.

Overall, the five smallest schools in the state are Niʻihau High and Elementary, Maunaloa Elementary, the Hawaiʻi School for the Deaf and Blind, Kilohana Elementary and Waiahole Elementary.