Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

Former First Lady Ariyoshi on hosting Queen Elizabeth II with 4 days' notice

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published September 14, 2022 at 4:23 PM HST
queen elizabeth II and ariyoshi
Courtesy Jean Ariyoshi
/
"Washington Place: A First Lady's Story"
Queen Elizabeth II, Gov. George Ariyoshi, First Lady Jean Ariyoshi, Prince Philip and other members of the Ariyoshi family at a formal dinner at Washington Place in April 1975.

Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state at Buckingham Palace leading up to her funeral service next week. One of the many people watching the coverage is then-Hawaiʻi First Lady Jean Ariyoshi. With only four days' notice in 1975, she hosted the monarch on one of the queen's trips to the islands. The Conversation sat down with Ariyoshi at her Nuʻuanu Valley home, tucked up in the tree line ridge, to recall those memories from long ago.

Queen Elizabeth II poses in her coronation attire in the throne room of Buckingham Palace in London, after her coronation on June 2, 1953.
NPR News
Queen Elizabeth II, the monarch who brought stability to a changing nation
Frank Langfitt

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 14, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Tags

The Conversation historyWashington Place
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Related Stories