The Conversation: Role of firm renewables; Former Hawaiʻi first lady remembers Queen Elizabeth II

Published September 14, 2022 at 1:23 PM HST
Savannah Harriman-Pote
/
HPR
The Kapolei Energy Storage facility is scheduled to be completed by Spring 2023.
  • The Conversation's Savannah Harriman-Pote on the role of firm renewable generation in the future of our grid
  • HPR reporter Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi looks at the nominees for the new Mauna Kea Stewardship and Oversight Authority | Full Story
  • Honolulu Civil Beat politics and opinion editor Chad Blair covers reporter Christina Jedra's story on the latest indictment in the bribery case surrounding former Honolulu prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro | Full Story
  • HPR contributor Neal Milner has The Long View on the role of the monarchy after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II
  • Former Hawaiʻi First Lady Jean Ariyoshi recalls hosting Queen Elizabeth II with only four days' notice

The Conversation environmenthistory
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is a producer for The Conversation and Manu Minute. Contact her at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Savannah Harriman-Pote
