Hawaiʻi County Council

-
A bill to further limit sunscreens sold on Hawaiʻi Island is being considered by county lawmakers. The state already bans the sale of sunscreens containing oxybenzone and octinoxate, but the proposed law would allow the sale of non-mineral sunscreens only if prescribed.
-
At 23 cents a gallon, Hawai’i Island has one of the highest fuel tax rates in the state. A measure that was under consideration would have lowered it — at a time when gas prices have risen sharply. HPR’s Sabrina Bodon reports.
-
Kolekole Bridge on Hawaiʻi Island has been undergoing emergency repairs since last week, causing long traffic delays on the only road in and out of Hilo along the Hamakua Coast.
-
Property owners on the Big Island who were affected by the 2018 Kilauea volcanic eruption can apply to have Hawaii County buy back their land starting…
-
HILO — Hawaii County Council members have accused the county's administrators of a slow response in enacting programs to assist the public's recovery from…
-
HILO — The Hawaii County Council has accepted a $5.3 million agreement with the state for reimbursement of law enforcement overtime costs during…
-
HILO — The Hawaii County Council plans to discuss a new potential agreement with the state about reimbursement for law enforcement costs during…
-
HILO — The Hawaii County Council fell one vote short of overriding a mayoral veto of a bill to ban the use of herbicides on county property.Hawaii County…
-
A Hawaii County Council committee approved a measure Tuesday that would ban the county from using toxic herbicides in an effort to reduce public and…
-
As Hawai?i’s state legislature prepares to open its session next week, counties are weighing in with some of their priorities. On Hawai?i Island, that…