HPR Social Club: A few reasons to head out to Oʻahu's North Shore

Every Wednesday, one of our awesome HPR besties will keep you posted on happenings across our Islands that we're most stoked about. While each of us has a different perspective and set of interests, we all share a goal of helping you stay curious and connected across our Hawaiian Islands. Not yet subscribed? Subscribe today to see what's on around town, and to learn about our Social Club contributors.

This week, we hear from HPR Communications & Digital Marketing Manager, Ashley Brown.

HPR’s Social Club — it's your guide to unique, can't-miss events across the islands. Sign up for the HPR Social Club.

Have an event to share? You can submit it to our HPR Community Calendar for consideration. We might feature it in a future newsletter or on the air!

Aloha Friends,

HPR's Ashley Brown and her son.

You are reading my very first edition and I'm stoked!

Growing up, my dad drove me to soccer practice with NPR on the radio. Every single time. I was a kid, half paying attention, watching the world go by out the window. But something about those voices stuck. The way the world felt bigger and more knowable just from listening. I did not know then that I was absorbing something that would follow me my whole life. Three months into this role and I am still processing the fact that I actually ended up here. And yet here we are. The last few weeks have been a season of their own.

The second Kona low hit the North Shore hard and I felt every bit of it. Lost my car, lost my laundry room, evacuated with my toddler until it was safe to come back. But here is the thing about hard moments — you find out what holds. HPR held. The emergency alerts came through, the coverage was steady, and I was reminded in the most personal way why this work matters. We are home. We are safe. The toddler is thriving. The car has been replaced. New washer and dryer installed. I will never take them for granted again.

Which brings me to what is happening this week, because I could not write my first edition without shouting out my own backyard.

If you are a recent Kona low flood survivor, HPR wants to hear from you . This Friday, May 8, from 3 to 7 p.m., we will be at the Waialua Community Association in Haleʻiwa holding a community listening event. Come share your experience. We will be there to listen, record your story, and bring it to air. It is our way of helping people process what happened and communicate needs across the community. Drop in anytime in the afternoon to share your story. All ages welcome.

North Shore families, the North Shore Arts Center (pictured) is offering Parent and Child Ceramics on May 9 with wheel throwing, hand building, and a slow afternoon covered in clay. My toddler and I will be looking into this one.

Later in the month, if you are looking for a reason to make your way to the North Shore, the HIGH PROOF Mini-Festival lands at Haleiwa Distilling Company on May 23, starting at 1 p.m. EDM, local art, craft culture, hourly vendor raffles, and a full nightlife experience close it out. Tickets start at $25. And this one carries a little extra meaning — Haleiwa Distilling Company opened their doors as a community hub during the Kona low flooding recovery, and showing up for this festival is a chance to support them in return.

Keep reading to see a few more hand-picked events taking place across the islands. If you have something you'd like to share with the HPR team, submit it to our community calendar.

Thanks for reading,

Ashley

HPR Social Club's Picks of the Week:

Please note: Event details may change. Check organizer or event websites for the most up-to-date information.

OʻAHU: FLORAL FEATS - Imagine That! A Major Flower Show

The Garden Club of Honolulu / Honolulu Museum of Art

Imagine That! A Major Flower Show

Honolulu Museum of Art

900 S. Beretania in Honolulu

May 8 to 10, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (to 9 p.m. on Friday)

The Garden Club of Honolulu showcases its excellence in floral and botanical design this Mother's Day weekend. Imagine That! is designed to spark creativity and inspire thoughtful action toward a more resilient Hawai‘i. Come visit and experience extraordinary floral artistry and innovative garden displays. Open to all, included with museum admission

OʻAHU: ART WITH HEART - HEART of Honolulu Street Festival

HEART of Honolulu Street Festival

Nuʻuanu Avenue

(from King St. to Chaplain Lane in Honolulu)

Saturday, May 9, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Supported by the Downtown Art Center, the 5th Annual HEART of Honolulu Street Festival takes place this weekend. Head downtown to this free, family-friendly, art-focused event that aims to showcase the arts, culture, and food of the Chinatown Arts District with art, live music, food, creative local vendors, performances and more! Visit with Hawaiʻi Craftsmen, Hawaiʻi Handweavers’ Hui, Honolulu Printmakers, and many other arts organizations and independent artists from around the island. Free and open to all

HAWAIʻI ISLAND: KONA CHORALE - Kona Choral Society Spring Concert: Lux Aeterna

LESLEY GARCIA / Kona Choral Society Kona Choral Society Singers at last year's Spring Concert

Kona Choral Society Spring Concert: Lux Aeterna

Kaleiopapa Convention Center

78-128 Ehukai Street in Kona

Sunday, May 10, 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Kona Choral Society & Orchestra, under the direction of Artistic Director Susan McCreary Duprey, presents its annual Mother's Day Celebration Concert at the Outrigger Keauhou Resort & Spa. This casual classical concert features Lauridsen's Lux Aeterna, plus Hawaiian and Gospel music selections. The ticketing box office and no host bar opens at 3 p.m., though pre-purchasing tickets is highly recommended. $35-$50, tickets available online

SPONSORED EVENT LISTING

Maui Classical Music Festival

44th Annual Season

Performance locations vary

May 8, 11, 13, 15 & 17

The Maui Classical Music Festival is proud to announce its 44th season of world-class performances at historic venues across the island, from the Wananalua Congregational Church in Hana, to The Historic ‘Īao Theatre in Wailuku. Featuring an extraordinary range of repertoire — from Mozart to Shostakovich — performed by celebrated musicians from around the world. Visit mauicmf.org for concert details & tickets.

[CANCELED] HAWAIʻI ISLAND: VERSE THINGS FIRST - Monday Night Poetry Group

This event has been canceled as the last meeting of the poetry group was on April 13. Mahalo for your interest - see more library events at this location here.

Monday Night Poetry Group

Laupāhoehoe Public & School Library

35-2065 Old Mamalahoa Hwy. in Laupāhoehoe

Monday, May 11, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Bring a poem you love or one you've written to share and discuss in a friendly, relaxed setting at the Laupāhoehoe Library. Their Monday Night Poetry group, led by published poet Gwyn Görg, meets on the second Monday of the month. It’s a great way to connect and get inspired! Free and open to all

MAUI: VEGGIE VIBES - Book Signing with Maui Author Alana Kysar

@AlanaKysar / Instagram The cover of "Aloha Veggies," a new cookbook by Maui-born author Alana Kysar.

Book Signing with Maui Author Alana Kysar

Hana Hou by Hale Zen

157 Kupohi St. Suite J4 in Lahaina

Friday, May 8, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Head to Hana Hou by Hale Zen to meet Maui author Alana Kysar as she celebrates the release of her newest cookbook "Aloha Veggies." She'll share insider tips and sign books available for purchase (or bring your personal copy) while you enjoy complimentary pūpū with fellow food lovers. Author Alana was recently featured on The Conversation — listen to her interview here. Free and open to all, reserve your spot

KAUAʻI: MADE FOR MOM - Mother's Day Pop-Up

Mother's Day Pop-Up

Nitta's Corner

8206 Kekaha Road in Kekaha

Sunday, May 9, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hele mai to da sunny Westside to celebrate mothers at Nitta's Corner with this community pop-up featuring over 15 local crafters and creators. From upcycled sewing crafts to handcrafted resin flower jewelry, you can also enjoy delicious desserts, food and beverages while supporting local. Free and open to all

Storytellers' Series at the Atherton

Head to our cozy Atherton studio in May and June for the next installments of our Storytellers' Series, sponsored by HMSA.

On May 28, Kimo Alama Keaulana celebrates "Mele Memories: A Sharing of Life Experiences" with HPR host DJ Mermaid. It's free to attend, RSVP here.

On June 4, Hawaiʻi Poet Laureate Lee Tonouchi joins HPR's Russell Subiono for an evening of Talking Story. Tickets for this event with Lee go on sale soon — sign up for our Station Update (it goes out tomorrow) to get the first chance to RSVP for this free event with "Da Pidgin Guerrilla."

Get tickets for Live from the Atherton

On air: Hawaiʻi Symphony Broadcasts presents Beethoven Fest

Sundays are for the symphony at your home for classical music. On May 10 at 3 p.m. on HPR-2, our HSO Broadcasts with host John Zak continue with more Beethoven magic, showcasing recordings from last season's Beethoven Festival. Under the direction of maestro Dane Lam, hear "Becoming Beethoven" by HSO composer-in-residence Michael-Thomas Foumai, along with masterworks by the great Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 4 and the beloved “Pastoral” Symphony No. 6.

Don't have a radio? Listen to our classical music livestream or use the free HPR app. May 10 at 3 p.m. on HPR-2