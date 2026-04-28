Book Signing with Maui Author Alana Kysar at Hana Hou by Hale Zen

Hana Hou by Hale Zen in Lahaina will host a book signing with Maui author Alana Kysar on Friday, May 8 from 4-6pm, celebrating the release of her newest cookbook, “Aloha Veggies.” Guests are invited to meet the author, have books signed and enjoy complimentary pupu during the event.

The event is open to the public. Copies of “Aloha Veggies” and “Aloha Kitchen” will be available for purchase and signing. Guests are also welcome to bring personal copies from home.