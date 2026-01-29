HPR Social Club: Find joy through live music

Every Wednesday, one of our awesome HPR besties will keep you posted on happenings across our Islands that we're most stoked about. While each of us has a different perspective and set of interests, we all share a goal of helping you stay curious and connected across our Hawaiian Islands. Not yet subscribed? Subscribe today to se what's on around town, and to learn about our Social Club contributors.

This week, we hear from HPR Digital Content Producer, Sylvia Flores.

HPR’s Social Club — it's your guide to unique, can't-miss events across the islands. Sign up for the HPR Social Club.

Have an event to share? You can submit it to our HPR Community Calendar for consideration. We might feature it in a future newsletter or on the air!

Aloha event-seekers,

One of my goals this year is to see and support more live music. There's something deeply compelling about sitting in a concert hall, lounge, or other gathering space and hearing sounds created by real people coming together to share their art with us, live and direct, in person. In these seemingly tumultuous times, carving out space for joy feels more important than ever. Live music, and the simple act of letting ourselves be entertained, helps us get there.

This week, there's a number of opportunities on Oʻahu to support musicians spanning from new youth performers to seasoned local jazz greats.

As the last Thursday of the month is tomorrow, consider heading to Studio 909 at the Musicians' Association of Hawaiʻi (located at 949 Kapiolani Blvd.). Ohana Jazz, headed by drummer Noel Okimoto, plays monthly on the last Thursday (this month, Jan. 29). The crew runs a tight ship: doors open at 6 p.m., music runs 7 to 9 p.m., and it's a BYOB event, $10 cover. Find street parking nearby!

On Friday, Jan. 30, head to The Curb Kaimukī for the kick off party and launch of Breeze Block Radio, a new internet radio project by DJ Aunteh K, who moonlights as Kelsea Armstrong, a local chanteuse you may be familiar with. The inaugural episode drops online at 5 p.m. and the celebration ($10 suggested donation) begins at 7 p.m. featuring music by Jazz Story (Gil Batangan (guitar), Gustvo DʻAmico (sax), Abe Lagrimas Jr. (drums), Shawn Conley (bass), and Kelsea (vocals)), who made their debut at Capitol Modern last year.

And on Saturday, Jan. 31, check out the Open Keys Youth Concert at the Royal Hawaiian Center. Open Keys is a local youth-led nonprofit that provides performance opportunities to young musicians across Hawaiʻi. Enjoy an afternoon of music shared by the next generation of local musical talent. The concert runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the the center's "Royal Grove" (fronting Kalākaua Ave. at Seaside Ave.).

Know of any upcoming live music events or monthly music get togethers? Submit them to our community calendar. You can peruse HPR's community calendar to find more events, and keep scrolling to see a few unique hand-picked selections.

I hope you're entertained!

Sylvia

HPR Social Club Picks of the Week

MERRY MAKAHIKI: Makahiki ma Kapolei

Ulu Aʻe Learning Center / uluae.org ʻŌʻō ihe (spear throwing) at Makahiki Ma Kapolei

Makahiki ma Kapolei

Puʻuokapolei

Kapolei Regional Park in Kapolei

Oʻahu

Saturday, Jan. 31, 4:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Free and open to all

Head to the ʻEwa moku to honor the Makahiki season through traditional Hawaiian games at Puʻuokapolei. Enjoy huki papa (tug of war), ʻōʻō ihe (spear throwing), kōnane (Hawaiian checkers), Hawaiian music and more. Come early and get a free beef stew bowl prepared by students from the center's Hanaʻiʻo program, while supplies last. See the schedule for more information. Free and open to all

Activiteis of Daily Living w/Joanna Lipari

Kahilu Theatre

67-1186 Lindsey Rd. in Kamuela

Hawaiʻi Island

Saturday, Jan. 31, 4:00 p.m.

Pay what you wish tickets start at $5, available online

Sit through a series of fast-paced vignettes at this one-woman show that takes audiences on a deeply personal journey exploring the joys and challenges of aging. Joanna Lipari blends storytelling and humor in a multimedia performance that sheds light on the universal human experience of becoming “invisible” as we age. Leave inspired to embrace life fully at every stage. Pay what you wish tickets start at $5, available online

INTO LIGHT Art Show - Opening Reception

Kauaʻi Community College Performing Arts Center

3-1901 Kaumualiʻi Hwy in Līhuʻe

Kauaʻi

Sunday, Feb. 1, 1:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Free and open to all

The INTO LIGHT Project invites the community to the opening of "Drug Addiction: Real People, Real Stories," an art exhibit on view through March 31. The exhibit features hand-drawn graphite portraits that share the stories of individuals who have lost their lives to drug addiction. The project aims to shift the conversation about addiction, educate the public about the disease of addiction, and reduce the stigma surrounding substance abuse disorder, while creating space for remembrance and healing. Free and open to all

Lahaina Galleries Artists participating Lahaina Galleries' "Art of Aloha"

APPRECIATE ART: 24th Annual Art of Aloha

24th Annual Art of Aloha

Lahaina Galleries at The Shops at Wailea

3750 Wailea Lanui #A23 in Wailea

Maui

Sunday, Feb. 1, 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Free and open to all, RSVP requested

Get ready to immerse yourself in the vibrant world of art at this signature exhibition. Visitors and the local community are invited to come together for an afternoon of discovery and connection and the opportunity to meet ten internationally acclaimed artists. View new works spanning panting, sculpture and mixed media that celebrate Maui's creative spirit. Free and open to all, RSVP requested

WALK FOR HOPE: Aloha for Life Mental Health Awareness Walk/Run

Aloha for Life Mental Health Awareness Walk/Run

Sunset Beach Park in Pūpūkea

Oʻahu

Sunday, Feb. 1, Registration opens at 3:00 p.m.

Walk begins at 4:30 p.m.

Free and open to all, donations accepted

Lyndie Irons and the Andy Irons Foundation invite community members to walk together in support of mental health awareness. The walk is free to attend and donations to the Hope Fund, which provides direct and immediate aid for Kauaʻi youth who are in crisis or at risk, are welcome. Meet at Sunset Beach and walk together in solidarity to Shark's Cove and back. Keep an eye on @andyironsfoundation on Instagram for more information. Free and open to all, donations accepted

Jeff Peterson on "Kanikapila Sunday"

Mar Hernandez for NPR

Listen on demand to a special program on Paniolo culture and kī hoʻalu (slack key guitar) with Kealiʻiloma and Jeff Peterson. Jeff shares stories from his paniolo upbringing, plays live, and reflects on the music throughout. Hear the original, unedited recording.

Listen now

Announcing the NPR Student Podcast Challenge

Calling all student storytellers: NPR's Student Podcast Challenge is back for 2026. The 2026 Student Podcast Challenge for grades 4-12 is now open. To mark the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States, send NPR podcasts that explore what the phrase, "life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness" means to you. Submissions will close on May 31, 2026 at 11:59 PM EST. You can submit here.

ICYMI: HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol recently reported on Ka Molokaʻi Makahiki, held last weekend at the Kaunakakai Ball Park. Hear about the community's efforts to revive Makahiki traditions on Molokaʻi. Listen and read