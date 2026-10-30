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The Conversation

The Conversation: A hana hou show on Film in Hawaiʻi

By Catherine Cruz,
Jacob AloiRussell SubionoKevin Allen
Published October 30, 2026 at 11:54 AM HST
Courtesy Consolidated Theatres
Consolidated Theatres at Ward at Kakaʻako in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi.

Grab your hurricane popcorn and settle into your seats as The Conversation presents a highlight reel of past stories on film and movies.

  • Director Jordan Manley and producer Kathy Muneno discuss their film “The Navigator,” which had its world premiere at HIFF46 | Full Story (Oct. 2026)
  • Filmmaker Stephan Boeker shares his award-winning short film documenting the work of a Maui architect against natural disaster | Full Story (Sept. 2026)
  • Branscombe Richmond and Fairai Richmond talk about their family’s legacy in film | Full Story (Dec. 2023) 
  • Consolidated Theatres Kapolei and Oʻahu-based comedians team up to bring stand-up to local theaters | Full Story (June 2026)
Tags
The Conversation Hawaiʻi International Film FestivalFilmEntertainment
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Jacob Aloi
Jacob Aloi is the executive producer of HPR’s daily news program “The Conversation.” Contact Jacob at jaloi@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Russell Subiono
Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, Russell Subiono has spent the last decade working in local film, television, and radio. He was previously the executive producer of "The Conversation" and host of HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact him at rsubiono@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Kevin Allen
Kevin Allen is a producer on The Conversation. Contact Kevin at kallen@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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