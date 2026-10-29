The Conversation: Legalizing gambling; Kaʻau Crater Boys comeback
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- HPR wants to hear from you: is legalizing gambling the right move for Hawaiʻi?
- The state prepares to appeal after FEMA denies assistance request after Hurricane Lala | Full Story
- "Profs," a short film about a retiring academic and a rebellious student, premieres at the Hawaiʻi International Film Festival
- HPR returns with Homeroom Hawaiʻi as the holidays — and college application season — loom
- Kaʻau Crater Boys lone surviving member, Troy Fernandez, brings their legendary music back to the stage