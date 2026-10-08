The Conversation: Hawaiʻi’s visitor forecast; Homeroom Hawaiʻi
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- UHERO Economist Carl Bonham shares the economic organization’s unfavorable forecast for Hawaiʻi’s tourism industry
- Waikīkī locals share how they’ve felt tourism falling firsthand
- HPR’s Savannah Harriman-Pote reports on recovery efforts on Hawaiʻi Island’s Nāʻālehu Resilience Hub
- HPR’s weekly segment Homeroom Hawaiʻi looks at how schools are making up lost time from the storms
- The Surfrider Foundation’s Oʻahu chapter works to restore dunes along the island’s North Shore for Climate Week