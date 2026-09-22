The Conversation: The Great Aloha Run passes the torch; ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi immersion program
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
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- Dr. Holly Scanes, director of the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors in Mililani, explains how they serve veterans during Suicide Prevention Month
- Carol Kai Inouye, founder of the Great Aloha Run, passes the torch to developer Christine Camp to keep the race going
- Kapolei Middle School faces new challenges in keeping its ʻŌlelo Hawaʻi immersion program alive