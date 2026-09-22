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The Conversation

The Conversation: The Great Aloha Run passes the torch; ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi immersion program

By Catherine Cruz,
Jacob AloiAddis Belay
Published September 22, 2026 at 11:42 AM HST
Runners participate in the Great Aloha Run. (April 22, 2025)
@greataloharun
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Runners participate in the Great Aloha Run. (April 22, 2025)

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

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  • Dr. Holly Scanes, director of the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors in Mililani, explains how they serve veterans during Suicide Prevention Month
  • Carol Kai Inouye, founder of the Great Aloha Run, passes the torch to developer Christine Camp to keep the race going
  • Kapolei Middle School faces new challenges in keeping its ʻŌlelo Hawaʻi immersion program alive
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Jacob Aloi
Jacob Aloi is the executive producer of HPR’s daily news program “The Conversation.” Contact Jacob at jaloi@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Addis Belay
Addis Belay was the 2026 Society of Professional Journalists Intern for The Conversation at Hawai’i Public Radio.
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