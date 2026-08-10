The Conversation: Election results; Capturing the solar surface
- HPR’s senior government reporter Audrey McAvoy reports from the Hawai’i Democratic Party Unity Breakfast to discuss the results of the 2026 primary election
- The Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Dan Nakaso shares his takeaways from the primary election races | Full Story
- With the help of the Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope on Maui, National Solar Observatory scientists capture the highest-resolution images of the surface of the sun ever taken | Full Story
- Professional Skater Darren Ho reflects on his sports career before his induction into the Hawaiʻi Sports Hall of Fame | Full Story