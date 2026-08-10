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The Conversation

The Conversation: Election results; Capturing the solar surface

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie BenderKevin Allen
Published August 10, 2026 at 11:27 AM HST
Hawaiʻi Gov. Josh Green, left, speaks with U.S. Rep. Ed Case at the Democratic Party's post-primary election unity breakfast on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026.
Audrey McAvoy
/
HPR
Hawaiʻi Gov. Josh Green, left, speaks with U.S. Rep. Ed Case at the Democratic Party's post-primary election unity breakfast on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026.
  • HPR’s senior government reporter Audrey McAvoy reports from the Hawai’i Democratic Party Unity Breakfast to discuss the results of the 2026 primary election
  • The Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Dan Nakaso shares his takeaways from the primary election races | Full Story
  • With the help of the Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope on Maui, National Solar Observatory scientists capture the highest-resolution images of the surface of the sun ever taken | Full Story
  • Professional Skater Darren Ho reflects on his sports career before his induction into the Hawaiʻi Sports Hall of Fame | Full Story
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The Conversation ElectionAstronomySports
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Kevin Allen
Kevin Allen is a producer on The Conversation. Contact Kevin at kallen@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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