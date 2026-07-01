© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: Kalaupapa tours; Hawaiian quilting

By Catherine Cruz,
Catherine Cluett PactolMaddie Bender
Published July 1, 2026 at 11:28 AM HST
Kalaupapa National Historic Park sign on Dec. 3, 2025.
Pixie Clay
/
HPR
Kalaupapa National Historic Park sign on Dec. 3, 2025.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Hawaii Business Magazine’s Jennifer Ablan reports on Uniqlo CEO and richest man in Japan Tadashi Yanai, and the debate around water in Maui | Full Story
  • Kalaupapa National Historical Park Superintendent Nancy Holman shares a new way for visitors to tour the historic Hansen’s disease settlement 
  • Board members of Hui Hānai, a nonprofit dedicated to Queen Liliʻuokalani, discuss their new book publishing the letters and diary entries of Hawaiʻi’s last monarch   
  • 4th generation Hawaiian quilter Cissy Serrao and Smithsonian specialist Inger de Montecinos talk about a ‘Quilt-Along’ event held by the Smithsonian National Museum
Tags
The Conversation MauiKalaupapaQueen Lili’uokalaniLiteratureNative HawaiianArt
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cluett Pactol
Catherine Cluett Pactol is Hawaiʻi Public Radio’s Senior Reporter for Maui Nui. Contact her at cpactol@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cluett Pactol
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
More Episodes