The Conversation: Birthright citizenship ruling; Maya Soetoro-Ng

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

Wookie Kim, Legal Director at the ACLU of Hawaiʻi, speaks about the mixed results from the U.S. Supreme Court rulings on birthright citizenship and transgender athletes’ participation in school sports

Maya Soetoro-Ng, Indonesian-American academic and sister to Barack Obama, reflects on the opening of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago

Honolulu Civil Beat’s Stewart Yerton reports on the debate around solar energy powering Oʻahu | Full Story

HPR’s Cassie Ordonio reports on a new OHA program giving Native Hawaiian students an immersive legislative experience | Full Story

Consolidated Theatres Kapolei and Oʻahu based stand-up group ComedyU team up to bring local comedians and local movie theaters together