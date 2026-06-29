The Conversation: RIMPAC 2026, Surf Film Festival
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Military officials heading RIMPAC 2026 explain some of the events taking place as part of the annual military exercises
- Ann Wright, retired United States Army colonel and retired U.S. State Department official, speaks out against RIMPAC 2026 and shares her commitment to peace activism in an upcoming webinar
- Honolulu Star-Advertiser Andrew Gomes reports on beach erosion along Oʻahu's shores along Kahala | Full Story
- HPR Intern Addis Belay records the last thoughts and reactions to local residents saying farewell to the Ward Centre
- Filmmakers Anna Trent Moore and Ronald Moore share their upcoming film about legendary big wave surfer Buzzy Trent, premiering at the 17th Annual Honolulu Surf Film Festival