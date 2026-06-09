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The Conversation

The Conversation: World Cup weather prep; Heart health test

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie Bender
Published June 9, 2026 at 11:32 AM HST
Workers cover a Kansas City Chiefs sign to FIFA World Cup 2026 as work continues to transform Arrowhead Stadium to Kansas City Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup soccer tournament Monday, June 8, 2026, in Kansas City, Mo.
Charlie Riedel
/
AP
Workers cover a Kansas City Chiefs sign to FIFA World Cup 2026 on June 8, 2026, in Kansas City, Mo.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

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The Conversation World CupSportsUniversity of Hawai‘iWeatherhealthEnvironment
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
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