The Conversation: Air Force plans Haleakalā telescopes; Mochi traditions
The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Hawaiʻi Journalism Initiative's Colleen Uechi reports on community push back against the U.S. Air Force's plans to construct more telescopes on Haleakalā | Full Story
- University of Hawaiʻi climate scientist Ryan Longman shares key observations on Hawaiʻi's climate in 2025
- HPR's Russell Subiono speaks with actors and industry advocates about the latest Jason Momoa flick "The Wrecking Crew," and what comes next for Hawaiʻi's film industry
- Devin and Tyler Wong of Fujiya Hawaiʻi discuss keeping sweet traditions alive at their family-owned mochi shop