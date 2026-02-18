The Conversation: Air Force plans Haleakalā telescopes; Mochi traditions

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.



Hawaiʻi Journalism Initiative's Colleen Uechi reports on community push back against the U.S. Air Force's plans to construct more telescopes on Haleakalā | Full Story

University of Hawaiʻi climate scientist Ryan Longman shares key observations on Hawaiʻi's climate in 2025

HPR's Russell Subiono speaks with actors and industry advocates about the latest Jason Momoa flick "The Wrecking Crew," and what comes next for Hawaiʻi's film industry

Devin and Tyler Wong of Fujiya Hawaiʻi discuss keeping sweet traditions alive at their family-owned mochi shop

