The Conversation: A hana hou on how to deal with marine debris
Today, we're spotlighting the problem of marine debris. Here are some of our recent interviews on innovative solutions:
- Mafalda de Freitas, megaplastics program director at the Center for Marine Debris Research at Hawaiʻi Pacific University, talks about Hawaiʻi's only marine debris recycling center | Full Story (Sept. 2025)
- Brian Daniel Moore with Out to See in Kailua turns beach plastic into eyeglass frames | Full Story (June 2025)
- Retired city lifeguard and champion body surfer Mark Cunningham transforms marine debris into art | Full Story (Dec. 2025)
- Hawaiʻi artist Jodi Endicott uses sculpture to highlight the impact of plastic on the environment | Full Story (Dec. 2025)