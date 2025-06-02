This Kailua optometry office is recycling beach plastics into eyeglass frames

Beach cleanups take place all the time across the island, but what to do with all that plastic once it’s been collected? One optometry office in Kailua has an idea.

Brian Daniel Moore and his wife, optometrist Dr. Lauren Mordue, opened Out to See and started a special line of eyeglass frames made by you. The company offers the opportunity to walk in with a bag of beach plastic and walk out with new frames.

The Conversation recently spoke with Moore about the program.

HPR HPR's DW Gibson with Brian Daniel Moore.

This story aired on The Conversation on June 2, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.