This Kailua optometry office is recycling beach plastics into eyeglass frames

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By DW Gibson
Published June 2, 2025 at 4:18 PM HST
REEFLECT is Out to See vision's eyewear line designed from microplastics at Kailua Beach.
Out to See
Beach cleanups take place all the time across the island, but what to do with all that plastic once it’s been collected? One optometry office in Kailua has an idea.

Brian Daniel Moore and his wife, optometrist Dr. Lauren Mordue, opened Out to See and started a special line of eyeglass frames made by you. The company offers the opportunity to walk in with a bag of beach plastic and walk out with new frames.

The Conversation recently spoke with Moore about the program.

HPR's DW Gibson with Brian Daniel Moore.
HPR
This story aired on The Conversation on June 2, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. 
Tags
The Conversation Business News
DW Gibson
DW Gibson is a producer of The Conversation. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
