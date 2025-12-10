© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Retired Oʻahu lifeguard turns marine debris into treasured sculptures

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published December 10, 2025 at 2:09 PM HST
Mark Cunningham's marine debris art.
Catherine Cruz
/
HPR
Mark Cunningham's marine debris art.

Waterman Mark Cunningham was recently inducted into the Hawaiʻi Swimming Hall of Fame. These days, the retired city lifeguard and champion body surfer spends his time in the water looking for marine debris.

His snorkel adventures have netted scores of everyday items and he turns trash into treasure, creating sculptures with a message.

He recently gave The Conversation a guided tour of his stash at his East Honolulu hideaway. It is quite the collection!

A specially trained technician from the Papahānaumokuākea Marine Debris Project weaves their way through thousands of albatross chicks while carrying ghost nets.
The Conversation
Oʻahu photography exhibit displays Papahānaumokuākea marine debris removal
Catherine Cruz

There is a collection of swim fins that has taken over a good portion of his wife’s space to park her car.

Bin after bin, shelf after shelf, even the mango tree out front can’t escape the bling. It's loaded with plastic fishing floats.

Cunningham will be at the Kōkua General Store Hawaiʻi Makers Holiday Market in Haleʻiwa on Dec. 13.

Collected toothbrushes and lighters.
1 of 3  — Mark Cunningham
Collected toothbrushes and lighters.
Catherine Cruz / HPR
Watches collected from the ocean and beaches.
2 of 3  — Mark Cunningham
Watches collected from the ocean and beaches.
Catherine Cruz / HPR
Marine debris art.
3 of 3  — Mark Cunningham
Marine debris art.
Catherine Cruz / HPR

This story aired on The Conversation on Dec. 10, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
