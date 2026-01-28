The Conversation: Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke; HMSA-HPH merger
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke talks about a federally funded effort to boost internet connectivity across the islands
- Queen's Health Systems CEO Jason Chang shares his concerns about the proposed merger between HMSA and Hawaiʻi Pacific Health
- HPR attends the opening of a new exhibition on Hawaiʻi's ties to Great Britain at the British Museum in London