The Conversation: Hawaiʻi Senate leadership; Programs for new homeowners

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie Bender
Published January 27, 2026 at 11:33 AM HST
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Hawaiʻi Senate President Ron Kouchi reacts to Gov. Josh Green's State of the State address
  • Honolulu Civil Beat's Noelle Fujii-Oride reports the uncertain future of the Kauaʻi Coffee Company | Full Story
  • Dean Minakami, executive director of the Hawaiʻi Housing Finance and Development Corporation, shares details on state programs to help first-time homeowners get into the housing market
  • Nathan Marcy, policy analyst for the nonprofit Defenders of Wildlife, discusses what a proposed federal budget package means for wildlife refuges in Hawaiʻi
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
