The Conversation: State of the State; Oʻahu residents protest ICE actions
Audio will be added after the show.
- HPR's news director Bill Dorman shares the main takeaways from Gov. Josh Green's State of the State address
- HPR's Ashley Mizuo speaks to Oʻahu residents who gathered on Sunday to protest the second killing of a U.S. citizen by federal immigration officers in Minnesota
- U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda discusses the reaction to the recent shootings
- Honolulu Star-Advertiser's Nina Wu reports on the latest Kaiser strike | Full Story
- The Pacific Fire Exchange's Sara Gabrielson and the Surfrider Foundation's Kathryn Dressendorfer author a digital guide on fire-resilient landscaping
- HPR's Cassie Ordonio reports on what arts organizations hope to achieve this legislative session | Full Story