© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Listen to Gov. Green's State of the State address

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published January 26, 2026 at 10:16 AM HST
FILE - Gov. Josh Green delivers his third State of the State address to lawmakers and the public at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol on Jan. 21, 2025. Senate President Ron Kouchi and House Speaker Nadine Nakamura sit behind him.
Office of Gov. Josh Green
FILE - Gov. Josh Green delivers his third State of the State address to lawmakers and the public at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol on Jan. 21, 2025.

Gov. Josh Green is scheduled to deliver his fourth State of the State address to the Hawaiʻi State Legislature on Monday at 10 a.m.

His State of the State address last year, titled "Uniting to Overcome Our Challenges," touched on affordable housing, homelessness, health care, climate change, public safety, continued recovery efforts after Maui's 2023 wildfires, and more.

The speech will be streamed live on HPR-1. Stay tuned afterward — HPR's Bill Dorman and Catherine Cruz will have a live analysis on The Conversation.

For more information on how to listen, click here.

After his speech, check back here for a full recording and script, as written before the address.
Tags
Local News Josh GreenState Legislature
HPR News Staff
See stories by HPR News Staff
Related Stories