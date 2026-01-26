Listen to Gov. Green's State of the State address

Gov. Josh Green is scheduled to deliver his fourth State of the State address to the Hawaiʻi State Legislature on Monday at 10 a.m.

His State of the State address last year, titled "Uniting to Overcome Our Challenges," touched on affordable housing, homelessness, health care, climate change, public safety, continued recovery efforts after Maui's 2023 wildfires, and more.

The speech will be streamed live on HPR-1. Stay tuned afterward — HPR's Bill Dorman and Catherine Cruz will have a live analysis on The Conversation.

After his speech, check back here for a full recording and script, as written before the address.