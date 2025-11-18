The Conversation: Call for blood donors; Artificial intelligence
- Kim-Anh Nguyen, the CEO of the Blood Bank of Hawaiʻi, shares the urgent need for donors
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Nick Grube reports on how the U.S. Justice Department is working to recover funds after Christopher Dawson, a prominent Hawaiʻi defense contractor who died in 2024, allegedly embezzled millions of dollars | Full Story
- Joe Kent, Grassroot Institute executive vice president, on creating OpenHearings, an artificial intelligence program that monitors government hearings
- A. Kam Napier, editor of Aloha State Daily, chats with HPR about AI transcriptions gone wrong
- Author Kim Scott talks about her books "Radical Respect" and "Radical Candor" | Full Story