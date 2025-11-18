© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Call for blood donors; Artificial intelligence

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie BenderJason Ubay
Published November 18, 2025 at 11:21 AM HST
A Blood Bank of Hawaiʻi bloodmobile.
Blood Bank of Hawaiʻi
A Blood Bank of Hawaiʻi blood mobile.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Kim-Anh Nguyen, the CEO of the Blood Bank of Hawaiʻi, shares the urgent need for donors
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Nick Grube reports on how the U.S. Justice Department is working to recover funds after Christopher Dawson, a prominent Hawaiʻi defense contractor who died in 2024, allegedly embezzled millions of dollars | Full Story
  • Joe Kent, Grassroot Institute executive vice president, on creating OpenHearings, an artificial intelligence program that monitors government hearings
  • A. Kam Napier, editor of Aloha State Daily, chats with HPR about AI transcriptions gone wrong
  • Author Kim Scott talks about her books "Radical Respect" and "Radical Candor" | Full Story
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Jason Ubay
Jason Ubay is the managing editor at Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Send your story ideas to him at jubay@hawaiipublicradio.org.
