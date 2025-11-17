The Conversation: Avian flu updates; Highway Inn restaurant
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Susan Wilkinson of Susie's Duck Sanctuary on Oʻahu reflects on having to cull her flock due to avian flu
- Monica Toguchi Ryan, the owner of the longtime restaurant Highway Inn, on surviving as a small business and suing the state over a tax issue
- Kapua Chandler, principal of Namahana School, shares the new charter's progress on Kauaʻi's North Shore
- HPR's Cassie Ordonio reports on the connection between Indigenous song and Okinawa's geological history
- We take you out to the relaunch of a historic koa canoe, the oldest Hawaiian racing canoe commissioned by Prince Kūhiō